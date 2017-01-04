Greg Bedard, SI: Von Miller, Broncos. He had a quiet last month of the season, but the body of work was good enough to carry him in a weak field.

Chris Burke, SI: Von Miller, Broncos. J.J. Watt has won this award three of the past four years (and Luke Kuechly the other). So, with Watt on the shelf for much of 2016, it’s time to get Miller his due. He was dominant off the edge again this season, even while receiving less help from the Broncos’ defensive interior. If Miller plays another five-plus seasons, he’ll go down as one of the most productive sack producers in NFL history. He has to be accounted for with multiple blockers on every play, or he destroys offenses.

Melissa Jacobs, SI: Vic Beasley, Falcons. Beasley has been a consistent sack machine all season, leading the league with 15.5. His disruptiveness seems to be strategically opportune. Matt Ryan’s brilliance aside, it was Beasley’s 3.5 sacks against Denver that helped legitimize the Falcons as a contender.

Jonathan Jones, SI: Von Miller, Broncos. Miller won the Broncos at least two games (Carolina and Indianapolis). Dwight Freeney believes the award should go to the player with the most sacks, and that’d be Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley. Beasley had a helluva season, but Miller was the best defender in football this year.

Chris Chase, FOX Sports: Von Miller, Broncos. Miller and the Broncos ended the year on a sour note, but his first three months more than made up for it. No one in the NFL is as disruptive, no one gets to the quarterback with more ease, and no one forces offenses to completely rearrange game plans like the reigning Super Bowl MVP. There are other fine candidates (Khalil Mack will be winning this award soon), but you can’t argue any deserves it more than Miller.

Cameron DaSilva, FOX Sports: Landon Collins, S, Giants. A safety? Winning Defensive Player of the Year? You bet, and another safety is also up for consideration. Landon Collins is the only player in NFL history with 100 solo tackles, at least two sacks, five interceptions and 12 passes defensed in a season. He was arguably the biggest playmaker in the league this year, recording four sacks and five interceptions. Eric Berry, Von Miller and Khalil Mack are deserving, but not more than Collins.

Greg Bedard, SI: Von Miller, Broncos. He had a quiet last month of the season, but the body of work was good enough to carry him in a weak field.

Chris Burke, SI: Von Miller, Broncos. J.J. Watt has won this award three of the past four years (and Luke Kuechly the other). So, with Watt on the shelf for much of 2016, it’s time to get Miller his due. He was dominant off the edge again this season, even while receiving less help from the Broncos’ defensive interior. If Miller plays another five-plus seasons, he’ll go down as one of the most productive sack producers in NFL history. He has to be accounted for with multiple blockers on every play, or he destroys offenses.

Melissa Jacobs, SI: Vic Beasley, Falcons. Beasley has been a consistent sack machine all season, leading the league with 15.5. His disruptiveness seems to be strategically opportune. Matt Ryan’s brilliance aside, it was Beasley’s 3.5 sacks against Denver that helped legitimize the Falcons as a contender.

Jonathan Jones, SI: Von Miller, Broncos. Miller won the Broncos at least two games (Carolina and Indianapolis). Dwight Freeney believes the award should go to the player with the most sacks, and that’d be Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley. Beasley had a helluva season, but Miller was the best defender in football this year.

Chris Chase, FOX Sports: Von Miller, Broncos. Miller and the Broncos ended the year on a sour note, but his first three months more than made up for it. No one in the NFL is as disruptive, no one gets to the quarterback with more ease, and no one forces offenses to completely rearrange game plans like the reigning Super Bowl MVP. There are other fine candidates (Khalil Mack will be winning this award soon), but you can’t argue any deserves it more than Miller.

Cameron DaSilva, FOX Sports: Landon Collins, S, Giants. A safety? Winning Defensive Player of the Year? You bet, and another safety is also up for consideration. Landon Collins is the only player in NFL history with 100 solo tackles, at least two sacks, five interceptions and 12 passes defensed in a season. He was arguably the biggest playmaker in the league this year, recording four sacks and five interceptions. Eric Berry, Von Miller and Khalil Mack are deserving, but not more than Collins.

Dieter Kurtenbach, FOX Sports: Von Miller, Broncos. He was definitely worth that contract — the best player on one of the NFL’s best defenses.

Peter Schrager, FOX Sports: Von Miller, Broncos. His 2016 was as good, if not better, than his unbelievable 2015. Considering the putrid offense in Denver this season, it’s a minor miracle this team was even in the games it was. Miller was an absolute beast off the edge and still struck the fear in the hearts of opposing offenses.

Dieter Kurtenbach, FOX Sports: Von Miller, Broncos. He was definitely worth that contract — the best player on one of the NFL’s best defenses.

Peter Schrager, FOX Sports: Von Miller, Broncos. His 2016 was as good, if not better, than his unbelievable 2015. Considering the putrid offense in Denver this season, it’s a minor miracle this team was even in the games it was. Miller was an absolute beast off the edge and still struck the fear in the hearts of opposing offenses.

AP