8 Mercury games scheduled for FOX Sports Arizona and FOX Sports Arizona Plus

PHOENIX — Eight Phoenix Mercury games will be televised on FOX Sports Arizona or FOX Sports Arizona Plus in 2017, beginning with the team’s second game of the season on May 17 vs. Indiana.

In addition to the May 17 game, the local telecast schedule includes three games vs. the Minnesota Lynx (one home, two away), two games against the Atlanta Dream (one home, one away) and one each against Dallas (home) and San Antonio (home).

Kevin Ray and Hall of Famer Ann Meyers Drysdale return as the announcing team.

The Mercury have also been selected for two national televised games on ESPN2 — a road game at Dallas and a home game vs. Los Angeles.

Date Opponent Arizona time Station Sunday, May 14 Dallas 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 Indiana 7 p.m. FOX Sports Arizona Friday, May 19 at San Antonio 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 New York 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27 Dallas 7 p.m. FOX Sports Arizona Thursday, June 1 at Chicago 5 p.m. Sunday, June 4 at New York noon Wednesday, June 7 at Indiana 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10 Los Angeles 7 p.m. Friday, June 16 Chicago 7 p.m. Sunday, June 18 at Los Angeles 2 p.m. Friday, June 23 at Seattle 7 p.m. Friday, June 30 Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX Sports Arizona Plus Wednesday, July 5 Washington 7 p.m. Friday, July 7 at San Antonio 5 p.m. Sunday, July 9 New York 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 Atlanta 7 p.m. FOX Sports Arizona Friday, July 14 Minnesota 7 p.m. Sunday, July 16 at Minnesota 4 p.m. FOX Sports Arizona Wednesday, July 19 Indiana 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 at Atlanta 4 p.m. FOX Sports Arizona Plus Friday, July 28 at Chicago 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30 San Antonio 3 p.m. FOX Sports Arizona Friday, Aug. 4 at Connecticut 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 at Washington noon Thursday, Aug. 10 at Dallas 5 p.m. ESPN2 Saturday, Aug. 12 Seattle 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 at Washington 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 at Connecticut noon Tuesday, Aug. 22 at Minnesota 5 p.m. FOX Sports Arizona Plus Thursday, Aug. 24 Los Angeles 6 p.m. ESPN2 Sunday, Aug. 27 at Seattle 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 Connecticut 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 Seattle 1 p.m.

FOX Sports Arizona Plus channel finder

The Mercury open their training camp on Monday, April 24 at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Expected in attendance for Day 1 of camp is offseason addition Camille Little, along with Alex Harden, Shay Murphy, 2016 second-round pick Jillian Alleyne and 2017 third-round pick Alexis Prince. All-stars Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Danielle Robinson, as well as Cayla George and Leilani Mitchell are expected to return following overseas playing commitments in late April and early May.

The Mercury will play two preseason games — May 3 at Seattle and May 7 vs. Seattle — prior to the May 14 season opener.