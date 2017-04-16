Ander Herrera will deservedly get the attention for job he did on Sunday, but it was only possible because of Paul Pogba. While Herrera was chasing Hazard around, Pogba was charged with manning the midfield essentially by himself. Not only did he do it, but he also initiated the Manchester United attack and completely confounded the Blues with his ability to show up, well, everywhere.

This was the perfect example of why Pogba is so good. He can do it all, and do it everywhere. That doesn’t make just him good, but it allows the manager and rest of the team to do so much more … like send Herrera to take Hazard out of the match.

Manchester United FC Man Utd via Getty Images