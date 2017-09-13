85th Anniversary Redskins Fan Stories: Samu Quereshi

Samu Quereshi has been a lifelong Redskins fan, and if you don’t believe him, just take a peek at his basement, otherwise known as a museum that boasts the largest collection of Redskins memorabilia.

“The reaction of people here varies, but I think most people are pretty blown away,” he says. “My wife describes some people as squealing with delight, little schoolgirls who are full-grown male adults.”

They have an excuse.

Quereshi holds up numerous artifacts of Redskins history – a Joe Gibbs headset from his first year coaching, Vince Lombardi’s cleats, former owner Jack Kent Cooke’s hat, Charley Taylor’s jersey.

“It does have an impact on people,” he said. “I think it’s kind of crazy.”

One of Quereshi’s favorite games is the seat-cushion game, when the Redskins took on the Atlanta Flacons in the divisional round of the 1992 playoffs. As the Redskins smelled victory after a Gerald Riggs touchdown, fans celebrated by throwing seat cushions — the free giveaway at RFK Stadium — onto the field.

Quereshi decided not to throw his if only because he wanted to preserve his eventual memorabilia.

As for how the people close to him feel about the Redskins museum:

“I think my family and friends are certainly amused by it,” Quereshi said. “I think they probably think I’m a little bit whacked, but they’re probably correct.”

