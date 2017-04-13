9 celebrity ads that backfired

Hadid’s Versace ad had the young model pushing a few boundaries and quite a few buttons.

The ad, shot by famed photographer Bruce Weber, featured Hadid as a young mother of a son, and toddler daughter. The boy featured in the campaign looks to be about 4, and given that Hadid was 21 at the time the ad was shot, she would have to have been a teenager when she gave birth.

Fans were not in favor of promoting those family values.

Additionally, the toddler in the ad appeared to be chained into her stroller, and given that the children in the ad were seemingly bi-racial, several people took issue with what they interpreted as as racist symbolism.

Comments left on the ad posted on Instagram, when it was was released, had people accusing it of being “weird,” “appalling” and “offensive.”