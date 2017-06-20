9 NBA Draft sleepers who could be steals in the second round

Once you get past the top few prospects, Bradley is — at least in this writer’s opinion — one of the most intriguing names in this draft. On the surface his 7.1 points and 5.1 rebounds don’t do much to impress you, until you remember that on a stacked and experienced front line at North Carolina, he played just 14 minutes per game. If you stretch those stats over 30 minutes or so (what most top prospects played this past season), Bradley would’ve turned out nightly double-doubles.

Therefore, it’s easy to see why most had Bradley pegged as an early pick in the 2018 draft. Virtually everyone was under the assumption that he’d return to Chapel Hill, play serious minutes and put up monster stats. Instead, he bet on himself and moved up the process a year by declaring for the draft.

Whatever team drafts Bradley knows it might not be getting much from him next year. That team also knows it could be getting a guy in the second round who is equal to, or better than, a lot of top prospects in the 2018 draft. It’s a risk that a lot of teams will be willing to take, so don’t expect to see Bradley stay on the board too far into the second round.

