9 NFL players who will benefit the most from offseason moves

The Giants’ receiving corps had a chance to be the very best in the NFL last season, boasting Beckham, Sterling Shepard and Victor Cruz. They were good, but all three players were very similar in their size and playing style. Now, the Giants are going in a different direction, adding a big possession receiver in Brandon Marshall.

He’s going to open up everything on offense for both Beckham and Shepard, drawing the attention of safeties when he goes over the middle and in the red zone. Beckham is going to benefit from having another alpha receiver on the other side, giving him more one-on-one matchups than he had last year.

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP