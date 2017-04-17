9 takeaways from Week 7 of MLS, as the season hit highs and lows

When Real Salt Lake fired coach Jeff Cassar just three weeks into the season, it was a head-scratcher. It’s not so much that Cassar seemed like the best choice going forward, but to fire him after just three weeks made it seem like RSL had no plan. Well, plan or not, the coaching change has done something for RSL.

Mike Petke, in his second week at the helm, has gotten another win, beating the Rapids, 2-1, in Colorado. He’s managed to do it despite injuries that have forced a rotating cast of players, including different centerback combinations across every game. The personnel in the attack haven’t really changed, but he has them looking more cohesive than earlier in the season.

Chris Humphreys Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports