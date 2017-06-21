A 9-year-old boy is being credited with saving his pregnant mom’s life after he calmly called 911 when he noticed she was making strange noises and shaking. Conner Rezewski, of Oregon, made the emergency call for his mother, Michele, on June 10, and then calmly called his father, Brett, to tell him what happened.

“Conner said that she fell asleep and she was shaking a little bit, so I think that she had a seizure,” Brett Rezewski told KOIN. “Then Conner picked up the phone and then he dialed 911. That’s my rock – Conner is a rock through all of this.”

Michele, who is eight weeks pregnant with the couple’s fourth child, was suffering from symptoms of Moyamoya disease, a rare progressive disorder caused by blocked arteries at the base of the brain. While the disease affects children, it can occur in adults and typically first presents as a stroke or recurrent mini-strokes, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NIH).

The Rezewskis had taught Conner how to use 911 about a year ago, KOIN reported. His quick-thinking likely helped to save Michele’s life.

“The doctor said if there would have been a 15- or 20-minute delay that she would have been dead,” Rezewski told the news outlet.

Michele has since undergone one surgery and likely faces another, Rezewski told the news outlet. While she is alert and has opened one eye, she has not regained her speech, KOIN reported.

“Who knows what the future holds for us, but I know that God knows and I know that he’ll provide,” Rezewski told KOIN. “I just feel like God has given us that hope and encouragement, so those are the things we’re holding on to right now.”

A garage sale to benefit the family is being held June 23-24, and a GoFundMe page to help cover expenses was set up on their behalf.