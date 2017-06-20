A Break for Delaware Budget Writers, Still Working Way to Balanced Budget by June 30

Delaware budget writers got a break Monday when the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council increased the state’s revenue predictions by $27.4-m. Finance Secretary Rick Geisenberger tells WGMD half that revenue would go towards the current Fiscal Year and half to FY 2018. However even with the decrease in the state’s deficit and other proposals – like the corporate franchise tax increases (about $115-m next year) combined with certain cuts that have been voted by the Joint Finance Committee – still leave state lawmakers with about $200-m of the deficit still to be dealt with.

WGMD asked where the $27.4-m came from to help decrease the deficit and Geisenberger says the principle drivers to the increased revenue came from the corporate franchise tax collections, real estate transfer tax collections were up – especially last month which saw stronger home sales and commercial property sales – and bank franchise tax collections were also up a bit.

The state is looking at multiple options to cut the deficit to balance the budget – including an increase in the personal income tax, as well as proposals from members of the General Assembly, the Governor’s administration. The last time personal income taxes were increased was in 2009 at the start of the “Great Recession.”

This is the final DEFAC revenue projection before the end of the Fiscal Year, which is June 30th. State lawmakers have to approve a balanced budget by the start of FY 2018 on July 1st.