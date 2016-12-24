A Christmas Miracle: Dirk Nowitzki is Back for the Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks had a big time win yesterday over the Los Angeles Clippers with a surprise appearance from our hero, Dirk Nowitzki.

The Dallas Mavericks have hit a bit of a recent hot streak and are looking like a team that is ready to start winning some big games. That was pretty evident as the Mavs battled it out with the Los Angeles Clippers last night.

The big reason the Mavericks may be ready to take off now is because the big German has finally returned to the team after a long recovery from an achilles injury. After 14 games missed, Nowitzki returned to the court in time for the game against the Clippers.

Many teams and coaches would be slow to bring someone back that has missed a majority of the season. Carlisle, on the other hand, through Dirk into the starting lineup to battle with DeAndre Jordan.

The Mavericks are keeping Dirk on a strict 12-15 minutes a night schedule currently, but that is plenty of time to do some damage. Last night was a clear indication of that.

Dirk Nowitzki scored 17 points and snagged 4 rebounds against the Los Angeles Clippers in only 15 minutes of play. He played in only the 1st half but his presence on the court was greatly needed and the Mavs fans were thankful for it.

This return is going to be huge for the Mavericks who desperately have needed a boost recently. The team as a whole is starting to play better and work well together which is a great time for Dirk to get his presence in the game.

Dallas will need the whole team to be ready to make a difference for the rest of the season is we are going to fight our way back into the picture. If Dirk keeps playing the way he is, we have a good chance at that.

The Dallas Mavericks beat the Clippers 90-88 and look to go on a three-game win streak against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. Let’s finish this year with a bang.

