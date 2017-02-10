A cut above? Barber styles hair with a blowtorch

It could be the hottest salon in town.

A man in Gaza is showing off an unusual method of styling hair: by lighting it up with a blowtorch.

“I control how long I apply fire, I keep it on and off for 10 seconds or 15 seconds. It is completely safe and I have not encountered any accident since I started it two months ago,” Ramadan Odwan told Reuters in an interview published Thursday. He said he typically used the device to straighten hair.

The cost? A haircut and blowtorching would set you back only about $5.00 at the salon in the town of Rafah.

Photos showed the 37-year-old hairstylist in action. The customers seemed pretty unfazed.

Odwan said he would first apply a protective liquid coating on the hair — without gtting into specifics — before unleashing the flames. He pointed out that other hairstylists have used fire before, although the blowtorch may be in a class by itself.

“People have gone crazy about it, many people are curious to go through the experience and they are not afraid,” he added.

