A dancing Braves fan became a jumbotron legend with one dazzling routine

The Atlanta Braves capped off a four-game sweep of the San Diego Padres at home on Monday, but that’s not what’s important here.

What’s truly important is this masterpiece of a dance routine from a young fan on the jumbotron during that series finale.

That, my friends, is how you vault yourself from ordinary fan (who may or may not be related to Bartolo Colon) to stadium legend in just over 20 seconds with a little help from Bruno Mars.

Whenever there’s a hilarious and seemingly convenient display that makes the jumbotron at a sporting event, I’m typically skeptical that the entertainer is a plant employed by the team to inject some life into the crowd.

In this case, I don’t even care if this dude is a plant. Those moves and that genuine reaction from the crowd in attendance transcends “real” or “fake.” It’s art and it’s beautiful.

gallery: MLB Power Rankings: After two weeks, there’s a new top team in baseball

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!