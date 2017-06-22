A dozen trivia tidbits from Sonoma Raceway this weekend

Sonoma Raceway is one of the most intriguing stops on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series tour.
Located in the gorgeous Napa Valley wine country of Northern California, Sonoma is one of only two road courses on the Cup circuit, the other being Watkins Glen International.
Over the years, Sonoma has consistently produced great racing, often with high drama involved. Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350, the last race of FOX’s portion of the NASCAR season, should be another tremendous battle.
Here are 12 bits of trivia and quick facts for this weekend.
When Juan Pablo Montoya won here in 2007, he became the first rookie winner at Sonoma and he came from 32nd place in the field, the deepest starting spot of any winner at this track. Montoya is the only driver to get his first Cup win at Sonoma.
The youngest Sonoma Cup pole winner was Joey Logano, who in 2011 claimed the pole at 21 years, 1 month and 2 days old. The youngest race winner here was Kyle Busch in 2008, when he was 23 years, 1 month and 2 days old.
The winner of Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 will celebrate with a drink of wine from the Champion’s Goblet in Sunoco Victory Lane. The goblet, which is handcrafted by a local glass blower from Oakland, was introduced in 2006 and incorporates the raceway’s rich wine country heritage.
Ricky Rudd is the oldest Sonoma race winner, having triumphed in 2002, when he was 45 years, 9 months and 11 days old. The oldest Sonoma pole winner was Rusty Wallace, who was 43 years, 10 months and 11 days old when he qualified No. 1 in 2003.
Among active drivers, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Clint Bowyer has the best average finish at Sonoma at 8.875. Bowyer also holds the record for fastest race winner with an average speed of 83.624 mph in 2012.
Kurt Busch holds three records for active drivers at Sonoma, leading the most laps (197), having the best average starting position (8.875) and posting the most top-five finishes (7).
The only three drivers to ever win a Sonoma Cup race from the pole are Ernie Irvan, Mark Martin and Jeff Gordon. In his career, Gordon earned three of his record five Sonoma wins from the pole, and no one’s done it since he last did it in 2004.
In a thrilling finish last year, Tony Stewart passed Denny Hamlin in Turn 11 on the final lap to win his 49th Cup race. As it turned out, Stewart’s victory was his final win in NASCAR and it broke an 84-race winless streak.
Nine different drivers entered in Sunday’s race have won one Cup road race. Kyle Busch has won four, making him the only active driver to win more than once on a road course.
Sunday will be the last Sonoma race for Dale Earnhardt Jr., who in 17 starts here has two top-10 finishes, including a best of third in 2014.
The last eight Sonoma races have produced eight different winners: Tony Stewart last year, and before him Kyle Busch, Carl Edwards, Martin Truex Jr., Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch, Jimmie Johnson and Kasey Kahne.
Four-time Cup champion and now FOX NASCAR analyst Jeff Gordon is the only five-time winner at Sonoma. Gordon, a native of nearby Vallejo, California, won three races in a row here from 1998 – 2000, then won again in ’04 and ‘06.
And check out all the other Sonoma records Gordon holds: Most starts (23); most poles (5); most top fives (14); most top 10s (18); most lead-lap finishes (21); most laps completed (2,343); most laps led (457); and best average finish, 8.304.
