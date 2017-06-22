A dozen trivia tidbits from Sonoma Raceway this weekend

Sonoma Raceway is one of the most intriguing stops on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series tour.

Located in the gorgeous Napa Valley wine country of Northern California, Sonoma is one of only two road courses on the Cup circuit, the other being Watkins Glen International.

Over the years, Sonoma has consistently produced great racing, often with high drama involved. Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350, the last race of FOX’s portion of the NASCAR season, should be another tremendous battle.

Here are 12 bits of trivia and quick facts for this weekend.

