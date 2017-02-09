A Foot of Snow, Icy Cold to Blanket Northeast

The Northeastern United States braced for winter weather on Thursday, with storm warnings in place from Pennsylvania through Maine and forecasters calling for more than a foot (30 cm) of snow in some places.

The forecast for the heaviest storm the region has seen this year comes a day after much of the northeast saw spring-like weather, with temperatures of 50 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit (10 to 16°C).

With the storm expected to start before the morning rush hour and last into the evening, mayors of major cities, including New York and Boston, warned residents to stay off the roads. Wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour (80 kph) and snowfall of as much as to three inches (8 cm) per hour are forecast.

“Visibilities will become poor with whiteout conditions at times. Those venturing outdoors may become lost or disoriented. So persons in the warning area are strongly advised to stay indoors,” the National Weather Service said in an advisory.

Blizzard warnings were in effect for the eastern end of New York’s Long Island, Cape Cod, Massachusetts and the island of Nantucket.

Temperatures were expected to fall to single-digit Fahrenheit levels (below -12.8°C) overnight in the Boston area. Schools throughout the region planned to close for the day, including those in New York, Boston and Providence, Rhode Island.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my life, you know, what feels like a summer day, almost, now, and then tomorrow a blizzard,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio told WCBS-AM radio. “But it’s going to be a blizzard and New Yorkers should get ready.”

While temperatures had been mild for much of the region on Wednesday, New England highways were clogged with scores of car crashes that morning after an early rain storm coated roads in ice. At least one person was killed in Massachusetts when he was struck by a car as he tried to help another motorist.

“We want people to stay indoors as much as possible,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh told reporters on Wednesday. “It’s going to be hazardous travel, so we want people to stay off the road. With the cold weather, we don’t want a repeat of this morning.”

(Reporting by Scott Malone, editing by Larry King)