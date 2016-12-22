A glittering city of ice rises in China
China celebrates the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival
Artists and workers prepare ice and snow sculptures in Harbin, China.
(Reuters )
Preparing ice and snow sculptures.
(Reuters)
An artist polishes an ice sculpture.
(Reuters)
Artists prepare a snow sculpture.
(Reuters)
Artists work on snow sculptures at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China.
(Reuters)
Artists and workers prepare an ice sculpture in China.
(Reuters)
A snow sculpture is seen.
(Reuters)
Workers pull a giant ice cube out of the frozen Songhua River as they extract ice to make sculptures.
(Reuters)
Artists and workers prepare for the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival.
(Reuters)
Artists and workers prepare a snow sculpture.
(Reuters)
Artists and workers prepare snow sculptures.
(Reuters)
Workers transport heads of models as they prepare to sell hats at the festival.
(Reuters)
Workers smile under an ice sculpture.
(Reuters)
A worker poses in his frozen clothes.
(Reuters)
