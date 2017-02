The iShares Silver Trust (NYSEArca: SLV) and ETFS Physical Silver Shares (NYSEArca: SIVR) are each up about 9.7% to start 2017, an advantage of 380 basis points over the comparable gold exchange traded products. Some commodities market observers believe that divergence between gold and silver is a positive for the white metal. Silver and other…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below