A grateful gift: Sons save up for years to surprise mom with special Christmas present

It was a gift years in the making.

Daniel and Jason Knust, a pair of brothers in Wollongong, Australia, wanted to show their mom how grateful they are for all the sacrifices she made for them over the years.

So for years they plotted and saved as best they could to get her a very special Christmas present this year: her dream car.

Daniel shared a video of the moment as he and Jason presented their mom, Carol, with a BMW 3 Series.

“Showing gratitude to our beautiful Mum who’s worked so hard to give us everything in life. Compared to the sacrifices she has made for us over the years, this is nothing,” he wrote on Instagram.

“A little gift to show her how much we appreciate everything she’s done for Jason and I,” he continued. “I’ve wanted to do this for 10 years, and today a long term dream came true. Hard work pays off, and that’s something our Mum taught us from a very young age that we’ll never forget.”

Carol’s reaction was priceless.

“No, you can’t do this,” she is heard repeating several times to her sons, in shock of their amazing gift.