A Look Ahead: Carolina Panthers 2017 Opponents Set

As the season draws to a close the Carolina Panthers can turn their focus to the 2017 season…

After officially being eliminated from the playoffs on Saturday the Carolina Panthers can begin to focus on the offseason. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers essentially saw their playoff chances go by the wayside in New Orleans with a loss to the Saints but could continue their regression by losing to Carolina this week.

Regardless of both divisional game outcomes, Carolina has completed a “first-to-worst” campaign during the 2016 season that fans hope will soon be forgotten. Following a Super Bowl 50 appearance and 15-1 regular season Carolina could never muster any momentum this year.

Now the focus shifts to an evaluation of coaches, players, and preparation for the NFL Draft. As that shift continues the opponents for 2017 have taken shape.

Already matched up against both the NFC North and AFC East for next season, Carolina will also play the corresponding

positional finish from both the NFC East and West.

In addition to home-and-home games against divisional rivals Atlanta, New Orleans, and Tampa Bay the Panthers will host five other opponents inside Bank of America Stadium.

While dates will not be released until spring, Carolina has already determined they will face the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and Philadelphia Eagles at home.

After multiple west coast road trips in 2016, including a two-week extended stay between Oakland and Seattle the Panthers will be the beneficiaries of a more local schedule next season. Traveling outside of their time zone only twice Carolina will visit the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, New York Jets, and San Francisco 49ers.

2017 HOME: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles 2017 AWAY: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers

Based on teams’ 2016 results, next year’s opponents have been finalized. As the focus turns to the future hopefully next season brings better results to Carolina.

