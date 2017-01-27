A Look At Some Of The Senior Bowl Defensive Linemen

As the Redskins look to rebuild the defense under new coordinator Greg Manusky, the Senior Bowl could provide Washington some defensive linemen to bring in for the 2017 season.

Over the last few days, NFL front office personnel, scouts and coaching staffs have been in Mobile, Ala., for the annual NFL Senior Bowl practices at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

While the week is exclusive to players that have completed eligibility at the college level, some of the best players in the country are on display. Teams also have opportunities to interview players and receive their official measurables for the first time after scouting them in practices and games over the last few seasons.

One of the areas of need for the Redskins entering the 2017 is the defensive line, which could lose pending free agent Chris Baker among others.

Washington already took a strong step forward in improving the defensive line with the addition of veteran coach Jim Tomsula, but 17 different defensive lineman participated in the week’s practices and will play in Saturday’s game.

Here’s more on a few of those players:

Chris Wormley

Perhaps the most notable defensive lineman out of the bunch is Wormley, who just completed his fifth season at Michigan.

Linked to the Redskins in a recent WalterFootball.com mock draft, Wormley is considered a first-talent in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Wormley finished the 2016 season with 40 tackles, six sacks and two blocked field goals. He returned to prove he can be a “total player” at the next level.

But despite being 6-foot-6, 302 pounds, Wormley wants to add size before playing in his first NFL game.

“Definitely strength,” Wormley said of what he’s looking to improve on in the coming months. “Upper-body strength, pass rush can always be improved especially a guy that is as big as I am on the outside. If a team decides to put me on the outside I got to learn how to more efficiently on the outside. And just learning the defense, types of defenses, learning what the guys in the back end are doing and just become that better overall player.”

Montravius Adams

A three-year starter as a nose tackle at Auburn, Adams checks in at 6-foot-4, 309 pounds.

During his time with the Tigers, Adams appeared in 52 games, collecting 151 tackles along with 11 sacks, three fumbles forced, three fumbles recovered and two interceptions.

Adams – who confirmed he met with the Redskins in Mobile — participated in this year’s Senior Bowl to show he can be a “consistent player” regardless of the system he is placed in.

He also believes that playing in the SEC gave him a jumpstart to his NFL career that a lot of players outside of the conference don’t have the luxury of experiencing.

“I know some people say it isn’t true but I really do believe that the SEC is the closest thing to the NFL,” Adams told CSN Mid-Atlantic. “Maybe that is just my opinion but I really do believe it and I feel like it gave me a great head start.”

Stevie Tu’ikolovatu

After completing his degree at Utah, Tu’ikolovatu transferred to USC to finish out his college career.

The 6-foot-1, 320 pounder appeared in all 13 of the Trojans’ game with 12 starts, collecting 53 tackles along with two sacks.

While he believes he a more natural fit at nose tackle, Tu’ikolovatu is willing to play across the defensive line to help stop opposing rushing attacks.

“My strength as a player is being able to occupy space and be a good run stuffer,” Tu’ikolovatu told CSN Mid-Atlantic. “I need to work on being more of a pass rusher so I can stay in on all three downs.”

Dalvin Tomlinson

Playing on a talent-laden defensive unit with at least two surefire first-round picks, Tomlinson knew what his job was at Alabama: to clog running lanes and allow other players to get to the ball carrier and the quarterback.

At 6-foot-3, 305 pounds, Tomlinson was a nuisance to opposing running games. During his senior season, 48 of his 54 tackles came against the opponent’s rushing attack.

While in Mobile, Tomlinson has been told he’s a strong run stopper with great technique, but he knows there’s still areas of his game he needs to work on.

“I just take that as a learning block and just keep improving to pick up every little trinket or nugget they give you,” Tomlinson told Redskins.com. “I just have to keep adding them up to the pile and just keep making myself that much better every day.”

Tanoh Kpassagnon

He’s a name you’ve likely never heard of until this week, but the Villanova product was named Mike Mayock’s “most intriguing player” after the completion of Senior Bowl practices.

“His length and movement skills are outstanding, but he’s very raw,” Mayock wrote on NFL.com. “He’s a piece of clay that a lot of NFL defensive line coaches are going to want to mold. He should do really well at the NFL Scouting Combine, and at that point, coaches and scouts are going to go back to his college tape and ask, ‘How high can we draft him?’”

In four seasons with the Wildcats, Kpassagnon – 6-foot-7, 290 pounds — recorded 105 tackles (37.5 for loss) along with 22 sacks, four fumbles recovered, three fumbles forced and an interception.

He was named 2016 Defensive Player of the Year for the Colonial Athletic Association.