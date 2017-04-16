A Look Back At History Of Draft Spots Where Redskins Are Selecting

With the Redskins having 10 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, they have a chance to find talent in all seven rounds. Here’s a look at some of the best picks made at the Redskins current draft slots.

The Washington Redskins hold 10 draft picks overall in the 2017 NFL Draft — which will take place later this month in Philadelphia — and with much of the focus surrounding the first round of the draft, Washington has an opportunity to select impact players on the second and third days of the draft.

In recent drafts, Rounds 2-7 have produced quality NFL players and the Redskins have snagged a few of themover the last six drafts including Kirk Cousins , Trent Murphy , Jamison Crowder and Niles Paul .

Looking back at the history of the NFL Draft, there are always head scratchers on how a player lasted on the board for so long. After the 17th pick in the first round, the Redskins will have the 49th, 81st, 114th, 124th, 154th, 201st, 209th, 220th and 235th overall picks to add talent to the roster.

All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman, for example, was selected with a late-round pick the Redskins hold in this year’s draft. Below are a few more names along with some career and 2016 stats:

2015: Kwon Alexander; Linebacker — Buccaneers 124th-overall pick (108 tackles and three sacks in 2016)

2014: Quincy Enunwa; Wide Receiver — Jets 209th-overall pick (58 receptions for 857 yards and four touchdowns in 2016)

2014: Gabe Jackson; Guard — Raiders 81st-overall pick (started all 16 games for Raiders in 2016 and 2015)

2013: Johnathan Hankins; Defensive Lineman – Giants 49th–overall pick (started all games for Giants in 2016, totaled 29 tackles and three sacks)

2013: Chris Thompson ; Running Back — Redskins 154th-overall pick (705 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns)

2011: Richard Sherman; Defensive Back — Seahawks 154th-overall pick (Three time First-Team All-Pro)

2010: Dennis Pitta; Tight End — Ravens 114th-overall pick (86 receptions for 729 yards and two touchdowns)

2009: Max Unger; Center – Seahawks 49th-overall pick (started 15 games for Saints in 2016, First-Team All-Pro in 2012)

2008: DeSean Jackson; Wide Receiver – Eagles 49th-overall pick (1,005 yards and four touchdowns in 2016)

2006: Barry Cofield; Defensive Lineman — Giants 124th-pick (19.5 sacks in 129 starts)

2003: Chris Cooley; Tight End — Redskins 81st-overall pick (492 receptions for 4,711 yards and 33 touchdowns)

1997: Torrian Gray; Defensive Back – Viking 49th-overall pick (Redskins current defensive backs coach)

1994: Jamal Anderson; Running back – Falcons 201st-overall pick (5,336 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns)

1985: Herschel Walker, Running Back — Cowboys 114th-overall pick (8,225 rushing yards and 61 touchdowns)