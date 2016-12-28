The question going into the all-important much-hyped USMNT qualifier vs. Mexico was, would Klinsmann go with a 4-4-2 or a 4-2-3-1, and how would his line-up fit that formation? Turns out, the answer was neither. The Americans came out in what looked like a 3-5-2, that Klinsmann called a 3-4-3, and then days laters called a 3-4-1-2. Whatever it was, it messed up with the players’ spacing and understanding of their roles, and the USMNT conceded early, ultimately falling 2-1. Players questioned the approach after the match, but however they got there, one thing mattered: Dos a Cero was dead.

LatinContent LatinContent/Getty Images