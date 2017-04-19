A matter of taste: Jessica Blaylock, Todd Hollandsworth differ on grasshoppers

By news@wgmd.com -
23

FOX Sports Florida’s Jessica Blaylock have a difference of opinion when it comes to just how palatable roasted grasshoppers are.

More  FOX Sports Florida  Videos

Josh Richardson calls 2016-17 a season of growth on and off court

Josh Richardson calls 2016-17 a season of growth on and off court

7 hours ago

Heat's Tyler Johnson: 'I understand what we're building here is something real...'

Heat’s Tyler Johnson: ‘I understand what we’re building here is something real…’

9 hours ago

Florida Midday Minute: Rays back at Trop, Marlins continue series vs. M's

Florida Midday Minute: Rays back at Trop, Marlins continue series vs. M’s

12 hours ago

Rays return home for 3-game series vs. Tigers

Rays return home for 3-game series vs. Tigers

14 hours ago

Tom Koehler: I have to find a way to settle down

Tom Koehler: I have to find a way to settle down

23 hours ago

Don Mattingly on loss: That's not how we wanted to start the trip

Don Mattingly on loss: That’s not how we wanted to start the trip

23 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR