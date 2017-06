Guggenheim Investments has rolled out a smart beta, multi-factor exchange traded fund that promises to help investors gain exposure to fundamental and non-fundamental factors. On Tuesday, Guggenheim Investments launched the Guggenheim Multi-Factor Large-Cap ETF (NYSEArca: GMFL). GMFL has a 0.25% expense ratio. “While many multi-factor strategies favor popular factors, like value, quality, or momentum, Guggenheim…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

