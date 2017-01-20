A new option in net: Blues recall Copley from AHL

ST. LOUIS — In an attempt to get their spiraling goaltending situation under control, the Blues sought support from the minors Friday, calling up Pheonix Copley from their AHL affiliate in Chicago.

The Blues’ issues in net became particularly evident in a 7-3 loss to Washington on Thursday night when starter Jake Allen was pulled twice — once after allowing two goals, again after allowing two more — and relief man Carter Hutton allowed another three goals.

Allen has been pulled in four of his last six starts, while Hutton has been shaky in two appearances since winning two games over the weekend in San Jose and Anaheim.

Copley, 25, made his NHL debut with the Blues last season, allowing one goal in 24:26 against the Predators. The Blues acquired him along with Troy Brouwer from the Capitals in the T.J. Oshie trade on July 2, 2015.

Copley has an 11-4-1 record in 18 games with the Chicago Wolves this season. He is tied for ninth in the AHL in both goals-against average (2.32) and save percentage (.920).