A Note to Our Members on Protecting Your Information

Recently, a small number of members have reported receiving telephone calls that falsely claim to be conducting surveys on behalf of The Motley Fool.

The fraudulent callers claim to be affiliated with The Motley Fool and inquire about the types of brokerage accounts our members use. To our knowledge, they did not ask members for specific account details or any other identifying information, and no members have had their accounts compromised.

Please note that these calls are not authorized by The Motley Fool, and the callers are in no way affiliated with The Motley Fool, LLC or our sister companies, Motley Fool Asset Management, LLC or Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC. Rest assured that we are taking this matter very seriously and investing each case fully.

If you are contacted by someone claiming to be calling on behalf of The Motley Fool, please remember:

The Motley Fool does not contact members by telephone without prior consent.

Outside of renewals-related efforts, The Motley Fool will not request your personal information over the phone.

If you feel someone is conducting a fraudulent call, request identifying information only The Motley Fool would know, or ask to speak with a manager to ensure the call is legitimate.

If you doubt the authenticity of the call, you should never give out personal information. Instead, hang up and reach out to our Member Support team at reportscamcalls@fool.com. When emailing, please provide as much information about the call as possible, including the phone number of the caller.

We encourage our members to be alert to any suspicious activity. If you have any questions or need further support regarding a fraudulent call, please contact us at reportscamcalls@fool.com

