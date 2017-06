Investors have traditionally built their portfolios through a meticulous mix of various securities or funds. However, one can do it all through a simple multi-asset exchange traded fund strategy. For example, the recently launched ClearShares OCIO ETF (NYSEArca:OCIO) is an actively managed portfolio of active and passive, index-based ETFs that acts as a play on…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below