A path to possible wealth; getting a little Shady

Tired of living a life in which you are not making bank on royalties from the 43rd Grammy Awards Best Rap Solo Performance, “The Real Slim Shady?”

The world may turn for you come October.

Royalty Flow Inc., through its parent Royalty Exchange, is offering stakes in Eminem’s recordings from 1999 to 2013 through an initial public offering of stock. The company hopes to raise up to $50 million.

According to Royalty Flow, royalties from the catalog grew 43 percent between 2015 and 2016, though the artist hasn’t released a new album since 2013.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this week, the company cites the growth of digital downloads and streaming music as a driver.

“Music streaming is booming and we believe is leading the way toward an anticipated music industry resurgence,” the company said.

Still, overall music sales have been declining for the better part of a decade, and the recording industry itself often contends with slim margins. Another key risk for the company is that it will only initially have one asset: the music catalog of Eminem, who’s actual name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III.

The company is working with F.B.T Productions to acquire royalty rights. It was founded by Jeff and Mark Bass, the producers who worked with Eminem.

The company intends to sell up to 3.3 million shares of stock for $15 apiece. Investors would be required to purchase a minimum of $2,250 in stock.

If the IPO is approved, the company expects to trade under the “RLTY” symbol on the Nasdaq.