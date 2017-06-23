A record number of freshmen were selected in the first round of the NBA Draft

Jackson reportedly was highly coveted by several teams atop the draft thanks to his athleticism. But Boston’s Danny Ainge, after drafting Duke’s Jayson Tatum, told reporters that he never talked to Jackson after their workout was canceled while Ainge and Coach Brad Stevens were flying there to attend it.

Not a mature move by the 20-year-old Jackson, who instead of joining a Celtics team that was No. 1 in the East, ends up part of a young core in Phoenix, joining Devin Booker (20), Marquese Chriss (19) and Dragan Bender (19).

NBAE NBAE/Getty Images