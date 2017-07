Income-seeking investors have widely embraced exchange traded funds tracking real estate investment trusts (REITs) for the above-average yields and reduced correlations to traditional assets, such as equities and bonds. Those investors can boost their income with some focused REIT funds, including the PowerShares KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT Portfolio (NYSEArca:KBWY). KBWY follows the KBW Nasdaq…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below