A Season Finale That Has Meaning

It wasn’t supposed to end this way, with the Eagles playing their season finale and Dallas resting its regulars on the way to the postseason. This is life in the NFL. Nothing is predictable.
But here the Eagles are, with a game to play. And, whether the standings reflect it or not, the Eagles want this game on Sunday. They want to beat Dallas. They want to pack up their lockers on Monday feeling that taste of victory, even if it doesn’t mean a thing to the rest of the world.
“It’s Dallas and you always want to beat Dallas,” defensive end How the Eagles handle things in the offseason, and the pieces they move, all of that will be discussed in the future. The focus for the locker room is win on the way out and then, individually, attack the offseason. It’s Beat Dallas week, even if the chorus has less ooomph right now. “We’ve had a lot of close games this year that didn’t go our way,” guard For a player like middle linebacker And now Hicks is on the verge of playing all the way through 2016. He wasn’t able to get into the weight room after the pectoral injury until April. Barring any setback on Sunday, Hicks will rest and jump right into the gym and come back bigger, better and ready for more in 2017. “It’s important to me to finish the season,” Hicks said. “I pride myself on being out there for the team. When you’re injured, you can’t help your teammates win. That’s what hurt the most last year. To be able to get to this point, preparing for the 16th game, yeah, that means something to me.” This is not about draft positioning or 2017 schedule ramifications or any of that stuff that is normally associated with “last-game-of-the-season” conversation. This is about going out and winning with rookie quarterback This is about starting off 2017 the right way, no matter what people outside of the NovaCare Complex think about the importance of the game. “It’s a football game and I’m always going to go out there and give it my all and do what I can to win the game,” tight end
How the Eagles handle things in the offseason, and the pieces they move, all of that will be discussed in the future. The focus for the locker room is win on the way out and then, individually, attack the offseason.
It’s Beat Dallas week, even if the chorus has less ooomph right now.
“We’ve had a lot of close games this year that didn’t go our way,” guard
For a player like middle linebacker
And now Hicks is on the verge of playing all the way through 2016. He wasn’t able to get into the weight room after the pectoral injury until April. Barring any setback on Sunday, Hicks will rest and jump right into the gym and come back bigger, better and ready for more in 2017.
“It’s important to me to finish the season,” Hicks said. “I pride myself on being out there for the team. When you’re injured, you can’t help your teammates win. That’s what hurt the most last year. To be able to get to this point, preparing for the 16th game, yeah, that means something to me.”
This is not about draft positioning or 2017 schedule ramifications or any of that stuff that is normally associated with “last-game-of-the-season” conversation. This is about going out and winning with rookie quarterback
This is about starting off 2017 the right way, no matter what people outside of the NovaCare Complex think about the importance of the game.
“It’s a football game and I’m always going to go out there and give it my all and do what I can to win the game,” tight end