Hundreds of new exchange traded funds came to market this year. One of the more interesting elements regarding new ETFs in 2016 was the return to the industry by Nuveen Investments, a division of TIAA Global Asset Management. In September, Nuveen launched the NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEArca: NUAG) as alternative to…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below