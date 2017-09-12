A state built on air conditioning struggles without power

In a state built on air-conditioning, millions of Florida residents now want to know one thing: When will the power be back on?

Hurricane Irma triggered one of the bigger blackouts in U.S. history, plunging as many as 13 million people into the dark as the storm dragged down power lines and blew out transformers.

Those who evacuated ahead of the hurricane are facing the prospect of days, maybe weeks, with nothing to ease the withering heat and humidity.

The Irma blackout is still much smaller than a 2003 outage that put 50 million people in the dark.

More than 50,000 utility workers — some from as far away as Canada and California — are responding to the crisis.