John Huston is riding out the storm in his house on Key Largo, Florida, where he’s lived since 1993. His neighborhood is on the Atlantic side of the island, just south of John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park.

He’s been sharing his experience via text message with The Associated Press on Sunday morning, as Hurricane Irma comes ashore in the island chain.

His unedited dispatches:

7:23 a.m.: Its blowing with gusts up to about 90. Water level is higher today. Incredible wind that wont stop

9 a.m.: My street is 3ft deep.

9:04 a.m.: Swimming pool under water

9:38 a.m.: My ground slab is 5.5 ft above mean high tide and its 1 foot under

11:05 a.m.: 100 mph gusts. Small boats floating down the street next to furniture and refrigerators. Very noisy. I got 4 cars all underwater n still 1.5 hrs till hi tide. Shingles are coming off n minor leaks in the house. Im 76 miles from the eye. I feel sorry for them

11:13 a.m.: Getting worse. Water n winds, whiteout