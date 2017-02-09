The Knicks’ 2016-17 season began brightly. There was hope in New York City, as a rejuvenated core, a new coach in Jeff Hornacek, and a bright young star in Kristaps Porzingis had things looking up at Madison Square Garden.

It didn’t work out that way.

Between AWOL point guards, public feuds between current and former coaches, injuries, trade rumors, and an ongoing battle between the team president and its star player, it all seemed like the Knicks had finally hit rock bottom.

…And then on Wednesday night a beloved former player was arrested in Madison Square Garden during a game against the Clippers.

How on earth did we get here? Let’s break down a timeline of the Knicks’ troubled season.