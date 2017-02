WisdomTree has launched a new global equity exchange traded fund that specifically excludes exposure to Mexican markets, which has suffered in the wake of Donald Trump’s election day win as an increasingly protectionist stance dampened Mexico’s export-heavy economic outlook. On Friday, WisdomTree rolled out the WisdomTree Global ex-Mexico Equity Fund (NYSEArca: XMX). XMX comes with…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below