A too-early ranking of the top 11 2018 NBA Draft prospects

Porter Jr. has been the talk of the basketball grassroots world for the last year, initially committing to Washington after his father was hired as an assistant coach there, only to re-open his recruitment after the entire Huskies’ staff was fired following the season. His dad eventually landed a job at Missouri (where the family is originally from), making Columbia the unexpected center of the college basketball universe entering the season.

And ultimately, the spotlight on Porter Jr. comes with good reason: He is by far the best American-born prospect in the high school class of 2017 (and draft class of 2018). At 6-foot-10 he is the perfect, prototypical modern NBA forward, a kid who can not only bang down low but also has the ability to handle the ball and pass, with shooting range that extends to the three-point line.

At this point, Porter Jr. is the prohibitive favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2018 draft. Although he is starting to get a push from the next guy on this list.

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.