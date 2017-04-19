OAKLAND, Calif. — One of the few constants in baseball is the Oakland Athletics committing errors.

The A’s were charged with at least one error in each of the past 11 games, a streak they hope to end Wednesday afternoon in the series finale against the Texas Rangers.

Oakland’s total of 17 errors leads the majors, and the Athletics’ .967 fielding percentage is by far the worst among the 30 teams. The Arizona Diamondbacks are 29th at .974.

“We work on our fielding,” A’s manager Bob Melvin has said numerous times. “We think we’re improving.”

Oakland vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane said during spring training, “We’re hoping (the defense) is improved. We made some moves coming into the season, but I’m not going to sit here and say we’re a great defensive team, based on history. But we know that. Getting Trevor (Plouffe) I think will help. Look, I think it’s improved, but we could get better.”

The latest defensive miscue came Tuesday when Yonder Alonso booted a sixth-inning grounder. The error led to two unearned runs against A’s starter Andrew Triggs, but Oakland bounced back to beat the Rangers 4-2, evening the series at a game apiece.

One of the few bright spots for the A’s in the field is Jed Lowrie. The second baseman has gone 68 games without an error, the fourth-longest streak in Oakland history.

Lowrie’s expected double-play partner, shortstop Marcus Semien, won’t be able to help the team until at least the end of May. Semien underwent surgery Tuesday to have a screw inserted in his broken right wrist.

Adam Rosales, normally a third baseman, filled in at shortstop Tuesday and hit a two-run homer.

“Marcus is such a huge part of our team,” Rosales said. “I know he’s gonna be all right, be back soon. (But) that’s why I’m here, right? To fill that role, and I’m going to do my best at it.”

The A’s defense will attempt to turn in a solid outing Wednesday behind right-hander Jesse Hahn, who will oppose Rangers left-hander Martin Perez.

Perez (1-1, 2.20 ERA) hasn’t allowed more than three runs in any of his three starts this season. On the flip side, he hasn’t lasted more than six innings in an outing.

He opposed Oakland in Arlington, Texas, on April 9, when he tossed 5 1/3 shutout innings and struck out six in an 8-1 win.

Perez’s most recent outing was his first road start of the year, a no-decision Friday at Seattle. He gave up one run in five innings. Perez went 2-8 with a 5.78 ERA in 15 road starts in 2016.

“Last year is last year, man,” Perez recently told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “This is a new year. I feel different.”

In 13 career starts vs. the A’s, Perez is 6-5 with a 4.79 ERA. He is 3-2 with a 4.03 ERA in six starts at the Coliseum.

Hahn (0-1, 3.75) made his first start of the season at Texas on April 7, and he got a no-decision after allowing two runs in six innings. He threw six innings of three-run ball in a 3-1 loss at Kansas City on Thursday.

In four career appearances (three starts) vs. the Rangers, Hahn is 0-1 with a 4.84 ERA.

