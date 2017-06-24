CHICAGO (AP) The Oakland Athletics have promoted infielder Franklin Barreto from Triple-A Nashville and placed infielder Chad Pinder on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain.

The 21-year-old Barreto is considered the top prospect in Oakland’s farm system. He hit .281 with eight home runs and 32 RBIs in 68 games with Nashville.

Barreto was acquired in the Josh Donaldson trade from Toronto after the 2014 season.

Pinder, playing shortstop, left Friday night’s 3-0 win against the Chicago White Sox in the fifth inning after trying to field Yolmer Sanchez’s grounder. Pinder is hitting .234 with nine home runs and 25 RBIs.

The moves were made Saturday before Game 2 of the three-game series between Oakland and Chicago.

