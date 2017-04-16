OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) The Houston Astros and Athletics have been postponed because of rain, Oakland’s first home rainout since April 2014.

Rain began early in the morning and was expected to continue throughout Sunday. The postponed was announced two hours before the scheduled first pitch. No makeup date has been announced.

Oakland was rained out at home on April 1, 2014, and a game was postponed three days later when the grounds crew failed to put out the tarp and rain muddied the infield.

