Aaron Paul teases about whether or not he’ll appear in ‘Better Call Saul’

“Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul wasn’t exactly spilling secrets when he appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Fans of Paul’s character Jesse Pinkman are dying to get the info on whether or not he’ll show up on the prequel, “Better Call Saul.”

The 37-year-old actor vaguely answered the talk show host’s direct question about resurrecting Pinkman, but his answer wasn’t too clear.

“God, I hope so… Maybe I already shot the [appearance]… They just wrapped the last season… Yeah, I could be. Yeah, I would love to be on.”

DeGeneres was good natured about Paul’s dodgy answers, but attempted to get him to promise to announce any future appearances on her show first.

Paul currently stars in “The Path on Hulu.”

Season three of “Better Call Saul” will feature “Breaking Bad” regular Giancarlo Esposito. Esposito will reprise his role of Gus Fring, owner of Los Pollos Hermanos and meth drug kingpin. Esposito’s character died in season four of “Breaking Bad.”

“I’m honored to be asked back. I had to remind myself to be very present in the character” he said at the recent Television Critics Association panel. But it’ll be a different Gus Fring, one who is more “immature than when we left off.” He’s still rising in drug business. “I’m looking forward to where we go with it,” he said.