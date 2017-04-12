Aaron Rodgers dumped Olivia Munn over family issues, report says

The fallout from Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn’s sudden split continues.

Though it had been reported the two amicably parted ways, a source close to the former couple tells Us Weekly it was actually the Packers quarterback who pulled the plug on the three-year romance with Munn, 36.

“The big issue is that Olivia doesn’t get along with his family. They think she’s controlling,” a source told the magazine.

The family’s dirty laundry became a prominent story line on last summer’s “The Bachelorette” as the quarterback’s younger brother, Jordan, competed and won the affection of leading lady, now fiancée, JoJo Fletcher.

Munn reportedly was at the center of the Rodgers family feud, which led to Aaron’s packaged-for-TV estrangement from his parents and siblings.

The magazine reported Rodgers, 33, and Munn “went through a rough patch” last summer, but said “their issues have been going on forever.”

“Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse,” an insider told Us Weekly. “When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family.”

It seems that choice wasn’t forever, though.