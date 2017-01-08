Aaron Rodgers Incredibly Ducks Pass Rush, Throws Touchdown (Video)

Aaron Rodgers should’ve been sacked by the New York Giants, but the Green Bay Packers star dodged the pass rush long enough to throw a strike for a score.

When you’re playing the Green Bay Packers, the saying goes that you simply can’t give Aaron Rodgers time to move around and let broken plays develop. Any team that hasn’t heeded this advice has suffered the consequences over the quarterback’s career. However, there’s really not much that the New York Giants could’ve done late in the second quarter of their NFC Wild Card Playoff matchup.

The Giants pass defense had been quite stellar for most of the first half, but Rodgers and the Pack were looking for a score to try and either pull closer or go ahead before halftime. A big throw to an open Davante Adams down the sideline pulled Green Bay well into the red zone and within striking distance. However, the Packers star then had another throw to Adams that was even more impressive.

As Rodgers dropped back to pass, he didn’t have much time at all. It seemed like the entire front four of the Giants were collapsing on top of him. However, he somehow continued to make time. He danced, juked, and faked around the pocket, evading a sack every time. When he finally found enough room to throw, there was Adams waiting on a strike from his quarterback:

Adams certainly deserves credit for a fantastic catch, but that play from Rodgers is just absurd.

By now, you’d think that we wouldn’t be surprised by the perennial MVP-candidate doing things like this. He’s a master of buying time and making big plays. Rodgers did both on this touchdown throw, but it’s still hard not to marvel at it.

More from NFL Spin Zone

This article originally appeared on