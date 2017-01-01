Aaron Rodgers Survives With Wild Scramble, Throws Touchdown (Video)

Aaron Rodgers had no business even staying upright on this scramble, but did so anyway before throwing a touchdown pass for the Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looked somewhere in between bold and buffoonish seven weeks ago. At the time, his team was just 4-6 and they looked headed for a disappointing season where they’d miss the postseason. That’s when the former MVP said his team would win out. And as they entered Week 17 on a five-game winning streak, the Packers were being carried by their quarterback.

There are numerous times in every game when Rodgers does something that just doesn’t seem fair for a quarterback to do. Unfortunately for the Detroit Lions as the divisional foes battled for the NFC North crown, the quarterback came up with that type of play in a pivotal moment.

Ahead by only three points early in the fourth quarter, the Packers were driving and Rodgers was looking to find another score. However, his offensive line got blown up a bit and he was forced to roll out of pressure and scramble a bit. Again setting his feet, there was still no one open, so he was forced to scramble wildly again. Right when it looked like a busted play, Rodgers fired a strike into the back of the end zone to Geronimo Allison. Touchdown, of course:

There aren’t five other quarterbacks in the NFL that can make that play as a whole. In fact, you’d be hard pressed to find just one other one. Plays like that are why Rodgers is regarded by many as the best or one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

When the Packers were struggling, many people honed in on Rodgers as the scapegoat for it. Since he’s taken on the onus of being the leader and turning things around, though, he’s been almost impossible to criticize. I’m not sure what entirely perfect quarterback play looks like, but I’d imagine it’s close to what Aaron Rodgers has been doing.

