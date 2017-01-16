Aaron Rodgers' father talks family feud: 'Fame can change things'

Aaron Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to a playoff victory against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, but there were several important people who were not cheering him on in the stands: his family.

In a new profile piece for the New York Times, Rodgers’ father, Ed, spoke out about the rift in his family, that made headlines when his other son, Jordan Rodgers, spoke about it with his now-fiancee JoJo Fletcher on the last season of “The Bachelorette.”

WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Hasn’t Talked to Brother Jordan and Family in Two Years, Skipped Grandfather’s Funeral

“One on the news is enough for us,” Ed said of his sons’ separate fame.

Though he called the national story involving his family’s feud, “weird,” Ed added, “It’s good to have it all come out.”

He added that, “Airing public laundry is not what I would have chosen.”

The chiropractor noted that he doesn’t “think it’s appropriate to talk about family stuff publicly,” but did say, “Fame can change things.”

Aaron has reportedly not spoken with his family since 2014, around the time he started dating actress Olivia Munn.

Though he is estranged from his family, Aaron remains close to his hometown of Chico, Calif., and recently recorded a supportive message to the players on the high school football team there.

“It’s like the old Aaron, really,” his father said of the sweet video.

As for whether or not the family can move forward together, Ed said, “It’s complicated. We’re all hoping for the best.”

WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Talks Estrangement From ‘Bachelorette’ Brother Jordan: It’s ‘Inappropriate to Talk Publicly’

Aaron himself has remained tight-lipped about the rift, but told WISN of Jordan in July 2016, “As far as those kinds of things go, I’ve always found that it’s a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters, so I’m just — I’m not going to speak on those things, but I wish him well in the competition.”