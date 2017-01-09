Aaron Rodgers was sensational on Sunday. The Packers quarterback took a couple quarters to find his rhythm, but when he did, he tore apart the Giants, finishing the day with 362 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 38-13 win.

Everything about his game was impressive. But the most impressive thing Rodgers did on Sunday was put together that performance running the Packers offense.

The Packers offense is not complicated. This is by design. At times, this can produce great results, especially in hurry-up situations. There aren’t many complex sets, few pick plays, very little deception. It’s clean and efficient, I guess, if you want to look at it that way.

At times, it can be mind-numbing. Take the obvious example from Sunday, when the Packers went for it on fourth down after getting stuffed on 3rd-and-1 in their own half. They needed six inches. Any sort of misdirection, even a hard count with Rodgers pushing the pile, they can get it. The Packers ran perhaps the most predictable short yardage play in the NFL, an RB dive behind the fullback. The Giants leapt all over it for a loss of yards and a turnover on downs.

Fox’s Troy Aikman pointed out that the Packers have struggled on short-yardage situations this season. He didn’t go far enough. The Packers have struggled on short-yardage situations for years. The team ranked 23rd in the league on 3rd-and-2 conversions from 2013-2015, per FootballOutsiders. This has been an issue for a long time, and it’s an issue because creativity isn’t the Packers’ forte. (My favorite nugget from that story: Aaron Rodgers had been successful on nearly 85% of his short-yardage runs for first downs since 2000, but sure, go with a fullback dive and then an RB dive in your own half in a playoff game, Coach.)

Watch again some of the best plays from the Packers win on Sunday night. Time and time again, Rodgers would have to scramble, or keep plays alive, he and the offensive line fighting for their lives to buy more time for their receivers. Rodgers and the Packers offensive line had to, because the coaching staff didn’t do anything to help the Packers receivers get open.

Watching the first three quarters of the game on Sunday, I kept returning to this quote from before this season from McCarthy. Via ProFootballTalk:

“The best plays are still the basic plays. It’s not the design of the play. It’s what everybody can do with that design,” McCarthy said. “That’s what we have to get back to — winning with the fundamentals, with players and not plays. When you get in tough times, offensively, we may have leaned a little more towards plays instead of focusing on developing players. That’s a big part of my getting back in there full-time [calling plays]. That’s how I built this thing, and that’s how it should be ran. We got away from that a little bit.”

Other teams in the NFL understand that defenses in the league are very good, and receivers need help getting open. They run disguised pick plays. They run hidden screens. They find ways to get playmakers the ball in space.

The Packers, way too often, simply tell their receivers to go out there and get open. Best not get too complicated! For the first half, it didn’t work. The Giants dropped men in coverage, rushed four, and invited Rodgers to try and find a man open. He couldn’t. In the second half, with the Giants trying to send a little more pressure, he finally found some seams in the defense, making some absolutely insane throws and repeatedly extending plays far longer than they should have lasted.

Some people will say this proves McCarthy had a good game plan. I guess so, but “relying on my All-World QB to extend plays with wild scrambles and make like 4-6 impossible throws per game” doesn’t seem like all that great a game plan to me.

Look at the Raiders and Derek Carr this year. Look at the Patriots and Tom Brady. Heck, look at the Cowboys and Dak Prescott. The best offenses in the NFL make things easier for their quarterbacks. They confuse defenses. They come up with new game plans for every game, run intricate plays that create mismatches for receivers and get guys open in space.

The Packers, on too many of their passing plays, are running the offense you’d draw up in a backyard football game. And Rodgers is still this brilliant doing it. That might be the most impressive thing about him.