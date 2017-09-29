ACLU sues St. Louis police over handling of 2015 protest

For the second time in a week, St. Louis police are facing a lawsuit from the ACLU over the handling of protests after the fatal shooting of a black suspect.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday that the latest lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court stems from a protest in 2015 after the death of Mansur Ball-Bey. It claims police used tear gas without warning.

Earlier this week, the ACLU filed suit over arrests at a protest that followed a judge’s ruling on Sept. 15 acquitting former officer Jason Stockley of first-degree murder in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith. About 120 people were arrested at a demonstration on Sept. 17. The suit claims police were too forceful and arrested people who were trying to disperse.