UPDATED: Active shooter training exercise planned at Dover Air Force Base

Next Tuesday, September 12th, Dover Air Force Base will be conducting an active shooter exercise. Throughout the day, people might see multiple police vehicles from Delaware State Police responding to the base, but there is no cause for alarm.

The exercise is geared at testing the base’s emergency response plans and communication within and outside of the base. And it prepares the DAFB team in the event that an active shooter was at the base so that they are ready to respond efficiently and safely.

According to DAFB officials, movement into the base and facilities will be limited during the training exercise, and people should expect significant delays at the gates. Access to the base housing however, will not be affected.