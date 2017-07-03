Actor Josh Duhamel spotted on kiss cam at Twins game

By news@wgmd.com -
23

FOX Sports North’s Marney Gellner catches up with longtime friend (and high school rival) Josh Duhamel, who attended the Twins game with Nick Swardson, Kyle Rudolph and Paul “Meatsauce” Lambert.

