Actress Debbie Reynolds through the years
In this March 6, 1959, file photo actress Debbie Reynolds boards an airliner in New York en route to Spain where she will film a new picture.
(AP)
in-this-march-6,-1959,-file-photo-actress-debbie-reynolds-boards-an-airliner-in-new-york-en-route-to-spain-where-she-will-film-a-new-picture.
Actress Debbie Reynolds poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif.
(AP)
actress-debbie-reynolds-poses-for-a-portrait-in-beverly-hills,-calif.-
March 8, 1983: actress Debbie Reynolds returns for a curtain call after a performance of “Woman of the Year” at New York’s palace theatre.
(AP)
march-8,-1983:-actress-debbie-reynolds-returns-for-a-curtain-call-after-a-performance-of-“woman-of-the-year”-at-new-york’s-palace-theatre.
Feb. 15, 1984: Actress Debbie Reynolds appears at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremonies in Los Angeles.
(AP)
feb.-15,-1984:-actress-debbie-reynolds-appears-at-hollywood-walk-of-fame-ceremonies-in-los-angeles.
Nov. 15, 1965: Debbie Reynolds, dressed as nun for her role as a singing nun in the MGM picture of that name, practices her next scene while she watches a scene being filmed.
(AP)
nov.-15,-1965:-debbie-reynolds,-dressed-as-nun-for-her-role-as-a-singing-nun-in-the-mgm-picture-of-that-name,-practices-her-next-scene-while-she-watches-a-scene-being-filmed.-
April 19, 1955: Singer Eddie Fisher and his fiancee, actress Debbie Reynolds, look at each other at Idlewild Airport in New York.
(AP)
april-19,-1955:-singer-eddie-fisher-and-his-fiancee,-actress-debbie-reynolds,-look-at-each-other-at-idlewild-airport-in-new-york.
Feb. 27, 1959: Working long hours on the set of “Say One For Me,” so she can fly to Spain and start another movie, actress Debbie Reynolds is visited at the studio by her children, Carrie, 2, and 1-year-old Todd.
(AP)
feb.-27,-1959:-working-long-hours-on-the-set-of-“say-one-for-me,”-so-she-can-fly-to-spain-and-start-another-movie,-actress-debbie-reynolds-is-visited-at-the-studio-by-her-children,-carrie,-2,-and-1-year-old-todd.-
May 7, 1951: Actress Debbie Reynolds signs autographs on her way into the ice show in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.
(AP)
may-7,-1951:-actress-debbie-reynolds-signs-autographs-on-her-way-into-the-ice-show-in-the-hollywood-section-of-los-angeles.-
Sept. 10, 2011: Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.
(AP)
sept.-10,-2011:-debbie-reynolds,-left,-and-carrie-fisher-arrive-at-the-primetime-creative-arts-emmy-awards-in-los-angeles.
Jan. 25, 2015: Carrie Fisher, right, presents her mother Debbie Reynolds with the Screen Actors Guild life achievement award at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
(AP)
-jan.-25,-2015:-carrie-fisher,-right,-presents-her-mother-debbie-reynolds-with-the-screen-actors-guild-life-achievement-award-at-the-21st-annual-screen-actors-guild-awards-at-the-shrine-auditorium-in-los-angeles.
Jan. 2, 1957: Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds hold their baby daughter, Carrie Frances Fisher, as the pose for a photo in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles.
(AP)
jan.-2,-1957:-eddie-fisher-and-debbie-reynolds-hold-their-baby-daughter,-carrie-frances-fisher,-as-the-pose-for-a-photo-in-the-hollywood-area-of-los-angeles.-